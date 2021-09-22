Charter Trust Co. Has $203,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,261. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

