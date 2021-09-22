Charter Trust Co. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,488 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.85.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,430. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average of $132.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

