Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $198.33

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $198.33 and last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 9077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.93.
Several brokerages have commented on GTLS. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.99.
In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
