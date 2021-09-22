Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $198.33

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $198.33 and last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 9077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.93.

Several brokerages have commented on GTLS. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.99.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

