Charles J. Baird Buys 500 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Charles J. Baird purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $294,602. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles J. Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Charles J. Baird purchased 500 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.90 per share, for a total transaction of $20,450.00.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $696.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

