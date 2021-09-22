Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,163,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,745,414.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,618,418 shares of company stock valued at $617,243,837. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Certara alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.06.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.