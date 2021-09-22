Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.43.

Several research firms recently commented on CELTF. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CELTF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 20,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.62.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

