Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Cap of $539.87 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Celer Network has a total market cap of $539.87 million and $197.15 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,336,993 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

