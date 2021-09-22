Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) & New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Head-To-Head Review

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

41.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and New Senior Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $135.54 million 2.29 -$1.07 million $2.88 7.89 New Senior Investment Group $336.28 million 2.20 -$3.76 million $0.71 12.42

Cedar Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Senior Investment Group. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Senior Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Senior Investment Group pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cedar Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and New Senior Investment Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cedar Realty Trust and New Senior Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 New Senior Investment Group 0 4 0 0 2.00

Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.57%. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus price target of $8.37, suggesting a potential downside of 5.14%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and New Senior Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust 45.65% 17.47% 5.09% New Senior Investment Group -8.40% -13.74% -1.54%

Summary

Cedar Realty Trust beats New Senior Investment Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc. provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other. The company was founded on May 17, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

