CD Projekt’s (OTGLY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue lowered CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. VTB Capital cut CD Projekt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CD Projekt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of OTGLY opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $31.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

