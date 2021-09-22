Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.