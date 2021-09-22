Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

