Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.40 and a 200 day moving average of $234.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.