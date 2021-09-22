Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $166.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.08.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

