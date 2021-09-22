Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 14,032 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

