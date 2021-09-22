Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,422,000 after purchasing an additional 189,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,523,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 78,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTN. Raymond James began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

