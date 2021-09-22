Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,115 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 221,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

NYSE AMH opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

