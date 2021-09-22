Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Cascade Acquisition worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAS. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new stake in Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cascade Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAS opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

