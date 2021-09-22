Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Boosted by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 134.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,660,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,083,000 after purchasing an additional 121,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Shares of CARR opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

