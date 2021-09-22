Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Position Increased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Carriage Services comprises about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 181.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 309,793 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 102,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after buying an additional 57,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

CSV stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.74. 1,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,910. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $779.71 million, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

