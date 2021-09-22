CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Up 3.9%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $9.83. 7,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 258,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Equities analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

