CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.31. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,973,000.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

