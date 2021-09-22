Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.04

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.04 and last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 324283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$604.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$99.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,640,692 shares in the company, valued at C$7,790,041.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $182,700.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

