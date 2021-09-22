CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLLDY opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CapitaLand has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Get CapitaLand alerts:

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.