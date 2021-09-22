CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.79.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

DBM stock opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.71. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.