Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Cannae in the second quarter worth about $1,348,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cannae by 17.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 5.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,988,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,964,000 after acquiring an additional 386,951 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cannae by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Cannae by 3.6% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

