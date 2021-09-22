Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $120.00 at Stephens

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.56.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

