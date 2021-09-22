Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.62. Approximately 676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDPYF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

