Canaccord Genuity Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $65.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,840,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.