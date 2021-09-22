Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Camping World were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $944,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

CWH opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 3.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.