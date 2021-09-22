Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $69.26. 1,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,383. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.