Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 669.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 209,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

