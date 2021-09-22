Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Stifel Financial comprises 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after purchasing an additional 891,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 652,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $65.78. 7,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

