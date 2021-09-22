Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.3% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.88. 2,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.99 and a 200 day moving average of $164.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.92 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

