Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 49.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

