Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,596,000 after purchasing an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 946,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cameco by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,082 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

