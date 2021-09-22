Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,083 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average is $111.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.56.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

