Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $161.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.73. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $176.46. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

