Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $666.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $677.40 and a 200 day moving average of $594.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.21 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

