Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,198 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.04.

Garmin stock opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.85.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

