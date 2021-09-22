Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,237,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after buying an additional 185,826 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

