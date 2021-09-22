Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.92 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. South State Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 9,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 45.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 395,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 124,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

