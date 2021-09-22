Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.86 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLB opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.68 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.35.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

