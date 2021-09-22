Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $576.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 308,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,251,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,981 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

