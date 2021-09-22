Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 8,322 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,024 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.76. 93,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.85.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

