Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.19. 32,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.08 and a 52 week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.