Callahan Advisors LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
FTNT traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.25. 11,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.74 and its 200 day moving average is $240.13.
FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.30.
In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
