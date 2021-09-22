Callahan Advisors LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.25. 11,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.74 and its 200 day moving average is $240.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.30.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.