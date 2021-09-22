Callahan Advisors LLC Has $24.15 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 3.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $904,182,389 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $13.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.20. 1,095,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,319,922. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.