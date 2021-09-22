Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.7% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,718,697. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $234.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Bank of America upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

