Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,180,549. The firm has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

