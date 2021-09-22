Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $160.87 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,524,364. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

